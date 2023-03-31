Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

