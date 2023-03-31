Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 106.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

