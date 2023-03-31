Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 8,762,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,724,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Investec assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 364 ($4.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

