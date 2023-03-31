DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 438 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 869.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,266.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $996.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,305.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.