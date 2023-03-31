DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after buying an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,686 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 981,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5,949.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,778,000 after purchasing an additional 830,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

