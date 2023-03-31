DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after buying an additional 505,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 878,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,905,000 after buying an additional 459,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.63.

Sun Communities Stock Up 2.4 %

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $193.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

