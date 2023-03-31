DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $122.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

