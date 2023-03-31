DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 6,413 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.35% of FRP worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FRP by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in FRP during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FRP by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Stock Performance

FRP stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a market cap of $543.77 million, a PE ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 0.58. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,999.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

