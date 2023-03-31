DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,113 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

