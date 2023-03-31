DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ingredion worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,078,000 after purchasing an additional 92,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $105.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.