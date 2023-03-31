Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after purchasing an additional 516,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,630,000 after purchasing an additional 266,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

