Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $206.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,012 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $381,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,696.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,674 shares of company stock worth $2,218,290 and sold 318,964 shares worth $17,085,027. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.