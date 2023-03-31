Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AQN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN opened at $8.58 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

