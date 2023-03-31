Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Unitil worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Unitil by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Unitil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTL. StockNews.com began coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $56.43 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $907.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

