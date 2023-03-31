Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Insider Activity at Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,583,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,566,382 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TELL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.