Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Triumph Group worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,254.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $746.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.04%. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

