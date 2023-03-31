Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

In other Shore Bancshares news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,290.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Shore Bancshares news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,290.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn M. Willey bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,903 shares of company stock worth $122,436. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHBI opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

