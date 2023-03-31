Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,724 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,815,000 after purchasing an additional 178,715 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,792,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,813 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 212,515 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DCP opened at $41.65 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCP. US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

