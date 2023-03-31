Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 105,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,474,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,984,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,199,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 60,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,035,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.31.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

