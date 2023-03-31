Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

