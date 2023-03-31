Veriti Management LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.23 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

