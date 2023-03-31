Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Raised by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after buying an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after buying an additional 1,063,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,690,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.4% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,470,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after acquiring an additional 492,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

