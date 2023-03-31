Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CE opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

