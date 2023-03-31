Veriti Management LLC Buys 272 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

