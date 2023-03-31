HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 338,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 18,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,002,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,843,000 after acquiring an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $66.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

