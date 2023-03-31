Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lessened by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 66,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $531.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $574.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

