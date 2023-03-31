Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 313.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 59,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 29.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SSL opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.