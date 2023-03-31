Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 28,500 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.