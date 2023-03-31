Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 35,000 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after buying an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. UBS Group raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.