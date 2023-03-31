CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,208,000 after acquiring an additional 560,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after acquiring an additional 544,263 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 316.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,472,000 after acquiring an additional 366,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

