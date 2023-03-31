Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stake Raised by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Movado Group worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOV stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $639.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Movado Group Increases Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Stories

