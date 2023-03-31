PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.