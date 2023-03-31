Veriti Management LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.