Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,951 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 69,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,192,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE PM opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

