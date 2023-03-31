Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 53,854 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

PARA opened at $21.71 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

