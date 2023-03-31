Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 36,000 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Banner worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 350.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Banner Price Performance

Banner Increases Dividend

BANR opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $75.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

