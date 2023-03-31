Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after acquiring an additional 696,312 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 631,429 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 404,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 392,292 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

