Veriti Management LLC Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.88.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

