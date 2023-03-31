Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

