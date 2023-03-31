Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

FOF opened at $10.73 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $105,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.