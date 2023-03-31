Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Trading Down 2.3%

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 582,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,700,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

