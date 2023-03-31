Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 15,571 Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 15,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $15,259.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

