Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 96.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Planet Labs PBC’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Labs PBC updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Planet Labs PBC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Featured Stories

