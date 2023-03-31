Veriti Management LLC Buys 3,207 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 1,190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,945,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,639 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 1,355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 557,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 434,272 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 2,194.4% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 447,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 428,163 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Stock Performance

NYSE NMR opened at $3.76 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.