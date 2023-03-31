Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $224.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

