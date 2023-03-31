EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Decreased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.54 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.