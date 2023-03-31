Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,199,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 518,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 287,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

