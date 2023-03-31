Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMCGet Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,199,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 518,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 287,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Honda Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

