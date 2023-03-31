Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,904 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,982,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

