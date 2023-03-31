Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,084 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UBS Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,860,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,337,000 after buying an additional 309,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,451,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,162 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,301,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,987,000 after purchasing an additional 747,926 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,265 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

NYSE UBS opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

