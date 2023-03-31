Veriti Management LLC Purchases 40,897 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 641.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LPL stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LG Display Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.